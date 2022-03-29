Tinder, FILA team up for customised capsule sneaker collection

“We, at FILA, are delighted to join hands with Tinder in this one of a kind collaboration. As a brand, we are all about expressing ‘yourself’ in a way ‘you’ want to. And, it is exciting to see what these artists have done to bring this philosophy to life on our iconic Disruptors, through their creative expression. We are more thrilled that this activation is done with an intent to raise funds for the NGO, Crea World, by auctioning these collectibles,” said Rohan Batra, managing director, Cravatex Brands.