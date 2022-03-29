Tinder, FILA team up for customised capsule sneaker collection

The sneakers have been hand illustrated by artists from across India, highlighting the theme of identity, authenticity and diversity.
Leading dating app Tinder has released a limited edition, capsule collection of 10 sneakers with FILA, hand illustrated by artists from across India. The collection highlights the theme of identity, authenticity and diversity.
Gen Z’s affinity in using sneakers, as a way of expression, has matured and expanded into a massive addiction. Sneakers have evolved from mere casual dressing to a celebration of one’s identity and personality.
In fact, ‘sneaker’, as an interest, grew by 2.5x in 2021, which is proof that they are a legit reflection of Gen Z’s vibe and tribe.
Using the FILA Disruptor II sneakers as a canvas for self expression, 10 popular illustrators, Priya Dali, Nishanth Sanjay, Pearl D’souza, Param Sahib, Sassage Stickers, Aravani Art Project, Sangeetha Alwar, Surbi Sharma, Sanskar Sawant and Namita Sunil, explored narratives such as love, kindness, resilience, inner demons, rebellion and nature and how they resonate with Gen Z Indians today.
Saigun Grover, founder, Courtside, also conducted a special masterclass for the artists to share tips and tricks on sneaker customisation.
With ‘All of a Kind’, Tinder amplifies the voices of young artists and highlights how the app is an inclusive space, allowing its members the freedom to express themselves in the way they want. Through Tinder’s interactive space Explore, which was launched in September 2021, members can even match, chat and have fun experiences with anyone who shares the same interests around various topics, including art and creativity.
“Inclusivity and acceptance are core values at Tinder and drive all our efforts. Regardless of gender identity and orientation, everyone is welcome on Tinder, and this gives them the freedom to make authentic connections, based on who they are and what they want,” said Taru Kapoor, general manager, Tinder and Match Group, India.
“Streetwear symbols like sneakers are gender-neutral, and strike against the rules and rituals of a conformist age that our Gen Z members embody. The ‘All of a Kind’ collection is a brazen declaration of Gen Z individuality, pieces of wearable art that speaks volumes about their values, and a reminder for this generation that the key to finding yourself lies in authenticity and being your true self.”
Sneakerheads can enter a contest to win the shoes on www.allofakind.in. Contestants have to answer a simple question and pledge an amount they’d like to donate in case they win. All proceeds from the contest winners will be donated to Crea World, an international human rights organisation that promotes, protects and advances human rights and the sexual freedoms of all people.
The sneakers are also available for display at Mainstreet Marketplace, along with other locations across Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai from March 28 to April 10.
“We, at FILA, are delighted to join hands with Tinder in this one of a kind collaboration. As a brand, we are all about expressing ‘yourself’ in a way ‘you’ want to. And, it is exciting to see what these artists have done to bring this philosophy to life on our iconic Disruptors, through their creative expression. We are more thrilled that this activation is done with an intent to raise funds for the NGO, Crea World, by auctioning these collectibles,” said Rohan Batra, managing director, Cravatex Brands.