Tinder India launches ‘School of Swipe’ to guide young daters

Tinder India has introduced School of Swipe, a mobile-first microsite designed to help young adults understand the practical and emotional aspects of modern dating. The platform brings together guidance on building profiles, reading social cues, consent, online-to-offline comfort and emotional wellbeing.
The initiative draws from insights gathered through Yuvaa’s youth-focused research and inputs from Tinder’s relationship expert in India, Chandni Tugnait. The tool reflects the increasing reliance on online resources by young daters seeking clarity on communication, safety and pace.
Aditi Shorewal, communications lead, Tinder India and Korea, said: “At Tinder, we’re constantly reimagining what safe and social dating looks like for every new generation of singles. With resources like School of Swipe™ and features such as Double Date, we’re making it easy, fun, and low-pressure for people to connect with confidence and define what they want, without judgment.
Exploration is what makes Tinder different; every time you open the app, there’s a chance to meet someone new, learn something unexpected, or even discover a new side of yourself. Through School of Swipe™, our goal is to help young daters approach every match, and every moment, with mindfulness, safety, and self-assurance.”
The microsite covers themes such as mindful communication, emotional boundaries and recognising healthy or unhealthy behaviours, with a Red Flag–Green Flag quiz, a dating terminology dictionary and multilingual safety modules. The material is designed to reflect shifting expectations among young daters, who increasingly prioritise emotional wellbeing and self-awareness.
Research from Yuvaa and Tinder’s Modern Dating Report shows that pace, communication and emotional management remain key concerns. The report notes that young users often rely on humour, movement, mindfulness or support systems to cope with dating-related stress.
Offline sessions run by Yuvaa mirrored the need for candid discussions about boundaries, intimacy and self-care. Preferences ranged from prioritising stability and routine to embracing solo rituals and peer support.
Dr. Chandni Tugnait said: “Dating is as much about your head as your heart. When emotions and boundaries align, you create space for relationships that feel natural and nourishing. Boundaries are not rejection, they’re self-respect.”