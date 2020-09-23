Tinder introduces 'Passions' in India

The feature will help members share more about themselves more easily. It can be added by editing one's Tinder profile.
Tinder has introduced ‘Passions', a new way to express yourself on the platform. The feature, which can be added by editing one's Tinder profile, will help members share more about themselves more easily.
Tinder members can connect and talk more easily when they share the same experiences, interests and hobbies. The feature allows members to select a maximum of five and a minimum of three passions. So, the members don’t have to choose between Biryani or Maggi, because Tinder knows it's near impossible to choose (between the two).
“With Passions, we’re excited to give our members an easy way to connect with their potential matches by highlighting their interests. We hope that these will lead to more connections and spark conversations during a time when many of us are craving a change in routine and someone new to talk to,” said a Tinder spokesperson.