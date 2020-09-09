Tinder introduces Swipe Night in India

The apocalyptic interactive game allows users to make choices by swiping left or right and is available for playing, inside the app.
Starting on September 12th at 10 a.m., for 3 consecutive weekends, Tinder® will make its Swipe Night event available in India. Swipe Night, which originally launched late last year in the US, is a first-person, in-app, interactive event where Tinder members can swipe at key points in the experience to move the story forward and see where it takes them.
Their choices dictate more than just the story; they also impact who they match with and what they might chat about once the epic journey ends. Swipe Night takes place live, right inside Tinder.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the power of conversational common ground powered by shared experiences. Social distancing along with stay at home orders turned our members into chatty and creative digital daters with 52% more messages sent globally (peaking on April 5) and swipe volume among members in India rising by 32%.
Swipe Night follows a group of friends, with Tinder members playing the protagonist, during the final hours before an asteroid hits Earth. As the story unfolds, members will be challenged with moral dilemmas and practical choices that impact what happens next and who they match with once the event ends.
But they’ll have to act fast: there are only seven seconds to make each decision. Each week, key choices are added to a member’s Tinder profile so there’s plenty of material for post-apocalyptic banter.
“When lockdowns began, we saw an immediate increase in our members' engagement on Tinder, so we know we play an important role in their stay-at-home experience,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Tinder.
“While the global health crisis continues, we believe Swipe Night can bring a welcome change of pace to our members around the world. We’re committed to driving innovation on Tinder that creates more ways to bring our members together, entertain them, and help them meet and get to know new people.”
Tinder tapped some of the biggest names in the business to make Swipe Night. The production was directed by 24-year old Karena Evans (Drake’s go-to music video director) and written by Nicole Delaney (Big Mouth, Netflix) and Brandon Zuck (Five Points, Facebook Watch).
Be sure to show up to the Swipe Night event every weekend in September, starting September 12 at 10 a.m. The weekly Swipe Night event will only be available until midnight Sunday.