Tinder partners with DOT. from Netflix’s 'The Archies' to launch Incognito Mode for enhanced privacy and control

The video reimagines Tinder as a party where DOT. walks in and turns on the Incognito Mode feature. DOT.’s attire blends in with the wallpaper behind her as she eases into the party experience - visible to only those who she Likes while staying incognito to the rest of the party. Directed by Kush Patel, this video has an original composition "Gaya Gaya" by artist Dorwin John, a 23-year old singer-songwriter, composer and producer.