Tinder returns with Queer Made Weekend, launches exclusive in-app pride stickers

Tinder hosted the Queer Made Weekend in New Delhi on June 8 at DLF Promenade and will hold the Mumbai edition on June 21 at Famous Studio. Curated by Gaysi, the event features performances and showcases queer-owned businesses. Entry is free with RSVP.

Delhi’s Queer Made Weekend lineup featured Rani Ko-HE-Nur (Sushant Divgikar), a performer and activist; DJ Della, known for Bollywood, Afro, and Techno House sets; Lola & Mohan, a duo combining classical and Arab-rooted vocals with multi-instrumental music; DUA, a pop group blending Hindi and English songs, with members Ishmeet, Surabhi, Tushar, Rudra, and Rohit; LadyFingers, a singer, rapper, and songwriter; and Pavani Mehra, a rapper-singer known for her emotive style.

Queer Made Weekend also featured a marketplace of queer-owned businesses, including illustrators and designers like FruitySideUp, candle makers such as House of Hestia and Ro’s Apothecary, fashion labels Palat and Planet, and jewellery brands Astitva and Sheer. The event offered attendees a chance to explore products and learn about the makers.

“We’re proud to bring back Queer Made Weekend as part of our ongoing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Anukool Kumar, head of marketing at Tinder in India. “At Tinder, authenticity and inclusivity are values we actively invest in. This annual event is our way of taking the celebration beyond the screen and into vibrant, real-world spaces where creativity, joy, and pride come alive. Queer Made Weekend is dedicated to celebrating, supporting, and amplifying businesses and products that are made, owned, and run by India’s LGBTQIA+ community — and we're honoured to help create a platform where their stories and talents can shine.”

“At Gaysi Family, we’ve always believed that Pride is more than just a celebration — it’s about building platforms for queer voices, talent, and dreams. With this year’s Tinder Queer Made Weekend, we’re turning up the volume not just on queer musicians, but also on queer-owned businesses. It’s a space for our community to take center stage — to be seen, heard, and supported, not just during Pride, but year-round,” shared Sakshi Juneja, founder of Gaysi Family.

Tinder data showed that 30% of all matches on the dating app are between LGBTQ+ users. In fact, according to 2024 data collected by Tinder, it saw a 66% increase in total queer matches when compared to the prior year, reflecting a powerful shift toward greater visibility and connection within the LGBTQ+ community internationally.

“At Tinder, Pride isn’t just a month — it’s a mindset,” said Aditi Shorewal, communications lead, Tinder India and Korea. “In India and across the region, we’re inspired by how queer people use Tinder to connect, find love, and show up as their true selves. Our latest insights reflect this cultural shift — 76% of young people say their generation is more open to gender and sexual fluidity, and 33% have experienced that fluidity in their own identity. Tinder mirrors this evolution in real time, offering a space where over 50 gender identities and nine sexual orientations empower members to express themselves freely. In fact, 54% of 18-25 year old LGBTQIA+ people say they’ve come out on a dating app before doing so in real life — a powerful reminder that platforms like Tinder don’t just enable connection, they help people become who they are.”

Tinder has also reintroduced its annual in-app Pride profile stickers, transforming self-expression into real-world impact. The in-app stickers will be introduced with new options—Happy Pride, Proud, Ally, Protect Trans People, Pride Flag, and Shine On. For every sticker added to a user’s profile in June, Tinder will donate $1 USD to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), up to $50,000 USD—contributing to a total donation of up to $100,000 USD to HRC.

Tinder’s Pride stickers are available now through July 1. Users can add, change, or remove a sticker by heading to the Stickers section in the Edit Profile screen.