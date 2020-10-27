Tinder to help users re-break the ice with matches they ghosted before

For Halloween, Tinder is presenting ItsYourBoo.com, which will provide users with personalised 'ice-breakers' to send to their matches.
Once upon a pandemic, you were in the middle of an epic chat with your Tinder match and, without warning, you were never to be seen, or heard from, again. The read receipt was on and your match knew that you’d seen the last message.
Tinder knows the plotline of that horror story, and is giving its users a list of ice-breakers to help them 'unghost' someone they might have ghosted. For Halloween, Tinder is presenting ItsYourBoo.com to help its users re-break the ice with matches they didn’t mean to ghost (we all make mistakes!).
In a press release, the brand states, "As Halloween is around the corner, spells will be cast, cauldrons will be lit, potions will be conjured and ice-breakers will be typed in the corners of your Tinder inbox, where you left someone on read because 2020 needs horror stories that have happy endings. So, Tinder is doing what it does best, helping you resurrect that."
This is the brand's four-step plan, called the 'magic potion', to make Halloween less spooky and more serendipitous.