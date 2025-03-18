Tinder U launches in India to help students connect on campus

Tinder has launched Tinder U in India, an in-app feature that helps students connect with others on campus. The feature allows users to match with fellow students by tapping 'Like' or 'Super Like,' making it easier to turn campus crushes into real-life connections.

Tinder U is exclusively for university and college students in India. Students can access the feature by registering with a valid college email address (.edu.in, .ac.in, or .in). Once verified, users can update their profiles with college details, clubs, and interests to connect with other students.

A OnePoll survey found that 57% of young adults in India (18-25) have formed meaningful relationships through dating apps. Tinder U aims to help students connect with fellow students. The survey also showed that 67% of respondents have dated someone they met on a dating app, 55% have made friends through one, and 45% said online dating apps are the most common way to meet people, followed by work and educational institutions at 34% each.

Additionally, Students can add their college details, and showcase the clubs and societies they belong to, making it easy to match with peers who share similar interests.

The survey shows that 39% of Tinder users find shared interests the most appealing aspect of a dating profile. Meanwhile, 35% prefer starting conversations with a question about common hobbies, and an impressive 54% would rather discuss shared interests. Tinder U supports these insights to help make first conversations natural, engaging, and genuine.

“University life is all about new experiences, and with Tinder U as your trusty sidekick—whether you’re looking for a study buddy, concert partner, or something a little more special—you can truly thrive. It offers Gen Z a safe and inclusive space where genuine connections happen as naturally as bumping into someone interesting in the library or in the corridor. We’re thrilled to empower university and college students to connect safely, authentically, and on their own terms,” says Aditi Shorewal, communications lead for Tinder in India.

To apply for Tinder U, users need to open the app, go to the Profile section, and add their school or college information under 'Edit Info.' After entering and verifying their student email address, they can enrol in Tinder U. iOS users can also update their app icon to the Tinder U version through 'App Icons' in Settings or after completing the onboarding process.

Tinder U is now available across university and college campuses in India.