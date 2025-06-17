Tinder’s new double date feature lets friends swipe and match as pairs

Tinder has launched Double Date, a feature that lets two friends match with other pairs. It offers a group-based way to meet new people. Double Date lets two friends swipe together and match with other pairs. It’s meant to make meeting people more social and less stressful.
Tinder tested Double Date in key markets and found that nearly 90% of profiles using the feature were from users under 29, showing strong uptake among Gen Z and younger Millennials. Gen Z makes up over half of Tinder’s global user base.
Tinder’s Double Date feature allows users to pair up with a friend and swipe together to match with other pairs. To use it, users tap the Double Date icon on the main screen and invite up to three friends to join. They can then swipe on other Double Date profiles, and only one like from either pair is needed to create a match. Once matched, all four users enter a group chat, making it easier to connect and plan without the usual pressure of one-on-one conversations.
Tinder’s Double Date feature has shown strong engagement in early testing. Women using the feature were three times more likely to like a pair than individual profiles, and match rates were significantly higher. Users also sent 35% more messages in Double Date group chats compared to regular one-on-one conversations. Additionally, the feature attracted new and returning users—nearly 15% of those who accepted a Double Date invite were either new to Tinder or had recently reactivated their accounts. The feature has proven especially popular among women and younger users.
Tinder users can now try out Double Date in the US and select markets, with a global rollout planned for July.