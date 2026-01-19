ting launches sports marketing vertical ting Sports

ting has announced the launch of ting Sports, a dedicated sports marketing vertical under its agency network. The new unit will focus on providing services across digital, social media, studios, web and branding for sports brands, teams and events.

According to the agency, ting Sports builds on over a decade of work across print and digital media for sports properties in India and overseas. Its past associations include teams, leagues and organisations such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Manchester City, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC, Ultimate Table Tennis and Adani Sportsline.

Commenting on the launch, Sudharshan Anandkumar, founder, ting said: “When we started ting in 2009, little did we imagine that sports would become a core vertical for us. 17 years later, here we are with a decade of experience working alongside sports teams, personalities, leagues, and institutions. We’ve worked across almost the entire length and breadth of Indian sports and are now steadily growing into international sports as well. ting sports, I can proudly say, is probably one of the few standalone creative sports marketing agencies from India catering to the world.”

Akaash Ampili, senior creative director, ting said: “Sports being dynamic and evolving - forever thrills, excites and pushes creativity. Whether it's a super over or the birth of a new team, we have been there. ting Sports is at the forefront because our love for sports and creativity combines really well.”

Benjamin Jeevanraj, AVP, Growth, ting says: “Sports has always been the vertical that has had the potential to take our skill and talent all over the world, while sitting in Chennai and Mumbai because sport transcends all those boundaries. We create work for clients in 6 countries, across 4 continents and multiple time zones, it’s truly remarkable.”

The agency said the new vertical will consolidate its sports-focused work while allowing teams to operate independently within the broader ting structure.