Tips Industries' standalone net profit increased by 40.53% in the March 2024 quarter

The company reported a 29% rise in its operating revenue to Rs 241.6 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 186.8 crore in FY23. In FY24, the net profit increased by 66% to Rs 127.2 crore compared to Rs 76.52 crore in FY23. The organisation announced the launch of 179 new songs in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 24, with 123 being from films and 56 being non-film songs.