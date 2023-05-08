Tips Music and Sony Music Publishing sign Global Deal

Speaking about the collaboration, Kumar Taurani, managing director of Tips Industries (Tips Music), said: “We are thrilled to partner with Sony Music Publishing, one of the most prestigious music publishing companies in the world. This agreement is an excellent opportunity for us to expand our reach and showcase our music to a global audience. This partnership will not only increase our publishing and royalty collection, but undoubtedly take Indian music to international shores, entertaining audiences around the globe. At Tips Music, we take pride in our extensive collection of hit Bollywood songs, making our music library one of the most comprehensive Indian music catalogues. We are committed to further fueling the growth of the Indian music industry by catering to audiences beyond borders.”