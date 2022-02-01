Tips Music strikes a multi-year licensing deal with ShareChat and Moj

Commenting on the deal, Berges Y. Malu, senior director, Music Partnerships, ShareChat & Moj, said, “Our multi-year deal with Tips Music is a key part of our strategy to be an ally of the music industry and a signal of our increasing focus on ensuring music fans have the widest library of music available on a short video platform in India to create fan-powered videos. Tips Music’s large catalog of content spreading across languages and genres provides our users with access to amazing music to create immersive social experiences. These partnerships help artists grow their audiences and break songs across India.”