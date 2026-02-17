Tira names Ahaan as the male celebrity brand ambassador

Tira has appointed Ahaan as its brand ambassador, making him the only male celebrity currently associated with a large-scale beauty platform.

The appointment reflects the evolving nature of India’s beauty and personal care category, where brands are increasingly broadening representation to mirror changing consumer attitudes. Tira’s decision signals a shift towards more inclusive narratives in a category traditionally led by female-centric communication.

By onboarding a male brand ambassador, the platform aligns with the growing acceptance of skincare and self-care as gender-agnostic categories, particularly among younger, urban consumers. The move also points to how beauty brands are responding to changing definitions of grooming, wellness and personal expression.

The development comes at a time when India’s beauty market is expanding rapidly, driven by shifting cultural norms and a more diverse consumer base. Tira’s association with Ahaan highlights how brands are adapting their marketing strategies to stay relevant in this changing landscape.