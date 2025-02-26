Titan partners with Qoruz for influencer marketing campaign management

Titan Company has expanded its partnership with Qoruz, an influencer marketing platform, to run data-driven influencer campaigns and improve its digital reach.

Advertisment

As part of this collaboration, Titan is using Qoruz’s platform to find influencers, access data insights, and manage marketing campaigns. Qoruz’s AI tools help with campaign execution, competition analysis, and optimisation. This allows Titan to make data-driven decisions and improve brand engagement.

Speaking about the impact of Qoruz, Sheetal Mishra, marketing communications manager at Titan Company, said, “Qoruz has been a game-changer for us at Titan International Brands department, empowering our team with actionable insights and streamlined campaign management. It has elevated our influencer marketing efforts, allowing us to create meaningful connections and deliver impactful results in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Titan aims to expand its influencer marketing strategy to reach the right audience efficiently.

Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, co-founder and CEO of Qoruz, highlighted the long-term vision of the partnership, stating, “Our relationship with Titan has grown over time, built on a shared vision of leveraging data and technology to drive impactful influencer marketing. This extended collaboration is a testament to the trust and value we bring to brands looking to scale their digital presence. We look forward to continuing our work with Titan and supporting their journey in shaping meaningful consumer connections.”