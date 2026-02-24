Tonic Worldwide launches Groth AI marketing platform

Tonic Worldwide has introduced Groth, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform designed to consolidate insights, performance tracking and creative evaluation within a single ecosystem.

The platform is structured around four modules that can function independently or as an integrated system. It aims to address the fragmentation marketers face while operating across multiple dashboards for search visibility, attribution, creative testing and trend tracking.

Groth.Signals focuses on identifying category shifts, competitor activity and emerging trends through a proprietary scanning algorithm, supplemented by analyst input. Groth.Discover maps brand visibility across search and AI-led discovery environments, generating content outlines and keyword strategies based on performance data. Groth.Creative evaluates performance ads using a scoring engine to assess messaging elements such as hooks and calls to action, with strategic input layered in by creative teams. Groth.Pulse unifies paid, organic and offline data through server-side tracking to offer a consolidated attribution view.

Speaking on the vision behind Groth, Chetan Asher, founder & CEO, Tonic Worldwide said: “Modern growth marketers are drowning in data but starving for answers. Groth is built to change that by answering the simplest yet most critical questions marketers face about their category, creatives, content, and performance spend. Built on 100% intelligence and 0% guesswork, Groth unifies AI’s ability to find patterns with deep, strategic human insight to add context. I’m confident that Groth will help growth marketers and media managers not just see the data, but know exactly what to do with it.”

Offering an inside perspective on the platform, Samir Asher, founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide said: “I see Groth as a natural evolution in our journey. We’ve been at the forefront of helping brands with organic discovery through SEO for over 20 years, and now AEO and GEO. Our insights division, Gipsi, has been helping brands discover trends, sentiments, and manage reputation through a unique AI+HI framework. Groth brings our core capabilities together on a single platform, amplified with AI, so marketers can keep a hawk-eye on their unified data and pivot faster than the market. We’re operationalising intelligence and adding the scale and reach brands need to thrive in this evolving landscape.”

The agency stated that select clients have already tested the platform, with wider access being extended to brands through partnerships.