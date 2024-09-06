Tonic Worldwide’s GIPSI: 22% surge in users on quick commerce apps pre-festive 2024

Speaking on the findings of The Festive report, Anjali Malthankar, national strategy director and GIPSI co-head, says, “Part-2 of the GIPSI Festive Report shines a light on matters that matter most to marketers - actionable growth insights. The report is rich with insights from topics like quick commerce that have an immediate implication for the festive season and are reshaping the customer expectations to unique perspectives on known problems of app metrics under the section 'App-with-benefits. It further includes unique insight buckets such as First Party (data) Then Nurture (Leads), a great hack for 1P Data and how to leverage festive season for the same. While Part-1 and Part-2 of the GIPSI Festive Report stand independent of each other, together they deliver a great start to all marketers with a digital agenda this festive season.”