Too Yumm! collaborates with Marvel to launch a range of tasty & healthy snacks

Meghna Mittal, Co-founder of Hoopr & Songfest added, “We’re excited to partner with Too Yumm! on a campaign that brings to the foray our expertise in music along with the vast creator and artist network. As a music and content focused company, Songfest approached the song and the music video with a view towards capturing the spirit of Too Yumm and helping the brand connect with its target audience. We’re proud of having seen this to fruition. Somewhere, we all found our "TOO". Additionally, what also resonates with us is Too Yumm!’s spirit of innovation and commitment to a quality product."