Too Yumm! launches limited-edition K-BOMB chocolate noodles for the festive season

Too Yumm! has introduced K-BOMB Chocolate Noodles as a limited-edition offering for the Christmas and New Year period.

Positioned as a seasonal variant, the product combines noodles with a chocolate-based flavour profile, offering a sweet alternative to the category’s typically savoury formats. The product is intended to be consumed hot and is being rolled out during the winter festive period.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Tewari, chief marketing officer, Too Yumm!, said, “Indian consumers, especially younger ones, are no longer satisfied with familiar flavours. They seek experiences that excite and surprise them. K-BOMB Chocolate Noodles came from that space of curiosity and joy. It’s a thoughtfully crafted innovation that turns a familiar comfort food into something delightfully unexpected.”

The limited-edition product is aimed at younger consumers, including Gen Z, teenagers and children, while also targeting families looking for seasonal and shareable snack options.

The festive packaging features Christmas-themed visuals. K-BOMB Chocolate Noodles will be available for a limited period across select offline retail outlets and quick commerce platforms in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.