Top brands fined by CCPA for deceptive Covid-19 advertisements

Several popular brands made outlandish claims related to Covid-19 protection to boost sales.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined various top brands for misleading Covid-19 advertisements after issuing 129 notices for cited violations including 71 for misleading advertisements

Several popular brands made outlandish claims related to Covid-19 protection, which boosted sales as hapless consumers panicked during waves of the pandemic, cases pursued by the rights authority show.

The brands have been fined a cumulative ₹30 lakh by India’s consumer rights watchdog for issuing “grossly misleading ads” that promised protection against Covid-19, among other violations, while promoting products as diverse as home paints and men’s shirts, an official said.

