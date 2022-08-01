Top brands fined by CCPA for deceptive Covid-19 advertisements

Several popular brands made outlandish claims related to Covid-19 protection to boost sales.
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined various top brands for misleading Covid-19 advertisements after issuing 129 notices for cited violations including 71 for misleading advertisements
The brands have been fined a cumulative ₹30 lakh by India’s consumer rights watchdog for issuing “grossly misleading ads” that promised protection against Covid-19, among other violations, while promoting products as diverse as home paints and men’s shirts, an official said.
(Source : Hindustan Times)