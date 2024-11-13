TOPS collaborates with Horn Ok Please Festival as 'Presenting Partner'

GD Foods MFG (I), the company behind TOPS, has partnered with the Horn Ok Please Festival as the 'Presenting Partner.' The festival will be held on November 16-17, 2024, at the JLN Stadium in Delhi. This 13th edition will feature an artist lineup including Punjabi stars, rappers, and hip-hop icons.

As the Presenting Partner for Horn Ok Please, TOPS will help deliver the event's artist lineup, food experiences, and festivities. The brand has been associated with the festival since 2019.

“We are thrilled to partner with Horn Ok Please as the Presenting Partner,” said Dr. Nitin Seth, vice chairman, G.D. Foods. “Our brand has always embraced the enthusiasm and creativity of young people, and this Festival embodies that same spirit of innovation, self-expression, and cultural celebration. This association offers an exciting opportunity for us to engage with the vibrant youth of today, supporting an event that reflects their versatile talents and passions, and their love for music and food. We are committed to delivering a brand experience that resonates with the ever-evolving tastes of our consumers, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering India Ka Top Taste to our consumers.”