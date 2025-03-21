TownBus, the snacking arm of GRB Dairy is RCB’s official Snacking Partner

TownBus, the snacking arm of Bengaluru-based FMCG giant GRB Dairy Foods has proudly announced its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the official snacking partner for the year T20 2025 season.This collaboration brings together the love for cricket and the nostalgia of authentic South Indian snacks, creating a perfect match for fans during the high-energy cricketing season.

TownBus is known for ethnic and authentic South Indian snacks that evoke a sense of nostalgia, taking consumers back in time with every bite. From crispy murukkus to flavorful mixtures, TownBus has carved a niche in the hearts of snack lovers

Arun Kumar S, head of marketing, GRB Dairy Foods, expressed excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to join hands with RCB for this T20 season. Cricket and snacking go hand in hand, and we believe our range of nostalgic and authentic South Indian snacks will enhance the match-viewing experience for cricket fans. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to bringing people together over shared moments of joy and taste."

Rajesh V Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, added: "We are excited to partner with TownBus, as their commitment to quality and authenticity aligns seamlessly with our values. We look forward to a successful collaboration ahead."

The partnership will include a range of co-branded activities, exclusive fan engagement events, and in-stadium promotions, ensuring that TownBus snacks become a key part of the RCB match experience.