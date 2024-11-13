T&Pm joins WPP Network with full acquisition

WPP has acquired the minority shareholdings in T&Pm, bringing the agency fully into the WPP network. T&Pm will continue to operate independently but will collaborate closely with other WPP agencies. The agency will also integrate WPP's AI-powered marketing system, WPP Open, to enhance its marketing solutions.

Advertisment

T&Pm is an integrated agency with 1,800 employees across 42 locations globally. Its clients include Amazon, Argos, British Gas, EA, Mars, NatWest, News UK, and Toyota, many of which are served in partnership with other WPP agencies. WPP first invested in T&Pm in 2007 with a 49.9% stake, increasing to a majority holding in 2019.

After WPP’s initial investment, T&Pm expanded into media, utilising WPP’s buying power through GroupM. The agency has also pioneered embedded teams with clients, offering an integrated approach that has been successful in the digital landscape. T&Pm's ability to combine diverse marketing functions into dedicated teams has driven its growth and success.

T&Pm has been using WPP Open’s AI tools to improve creativity, speed, and efficiency in its content operations. With full incorporation into WPP, WPP Open will become central to T&Pm’s client service model.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Two years ago, I showed Johnny the early iterations of WPP Open, our AI-powered operating system for marketing. He immediately saw its transformational potential and has since become one of its most compelling advocates. T&Pm is a great example of how we are putting AI at the heart of the groundbreaking work we do for our clients.”

Johnny Hornby, founder and CEO of T&Pm, added: “This is a very exciting next phase for us. Our belief in the superior agility of integrated teams has fuelled our global success. Now, AI is transforming the speed at which we can partner with clients to create growth and WPP’s early investment in Open gives us a big advantage.”