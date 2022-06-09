Trailer Park Group acquires White Turtle Studios

The move positions Trailer Park Group at the center of India and APAC’s explosive growth in media and entertainment, which is currently estimated at $28B and considered one of the fastest growing markets in the world. The industry is projected to reach $100B by 2030, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). India is also expected to capture $40B of the global market share in the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector by 2025.