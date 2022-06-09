Trailer Park Group acquires White Turtle Studios

Among many other client highlights, White Turtle Studios are a key Amazon partner in India, working with Amazon Prime Video locally in the market since the service launched in 2016.
Trailer Park Group, the global leader in entertainment marketing and content production, today announces the acquisition of Mumbai-based creative boutique, White Turtle Studios; expanding its geographic reach and in-market capabilities to best serve global media, entertainment, gaming, and technology clients with premium creative, strategy, and production expertise locally.
The move positions Trailer Park Group at the center of India and APAC’s explosive growth in media and entertainment, which is currently estimated at $28B and considered one of the fastest growing markets in the world. The industry is projected to reach $100B by 2030, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). India is also expected to capture $40B of the global market share in the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector by 2025.
Trailer Park Group works with many of the world’s largest media and technology companies, networks, studios, and streaming platforms such as Amazon Studios, Disney, HBO, Netflix, and Xbox, and is responsible for some of the world’s most globally recognizable entertainment marketing campaigns, including Stranger Things, Marvel’s Avengers, Pokémon, Spiderman, Xbox’s Game Pass, and Jurassic World.
“Many of our longstanding studio and streaming clients have asked for additional support in APAC and this is a critical step in truly putting Trailer Park Group on the map in India, as well as across the broader Asia-Pacific region,” said Rick Eiserman, CEO of Trailer Park Group. “We are positioning ourselves to best serve our clients with premium regional and local expertise—all under the umbrella of Trailer Park Group’s world-class creative talent, production resources, and technology infrastructure.”
White Turtle Studios’ expertise in creative, design, production, and strategy are second-to-none in India—complementing and deepening Trailer Park Group’s global offering at a local level. Among many other client highlights, White Turtle Studios are a key Amazon partner in India, working with Amazon Prime Video locally in the market since the service launched in 2016.
White Turtle Studios was founded in 2012 by Ankit Bhatia and Avinash Rajan—two entrepreneurs with a deep passion for the entertainment industry combined with high-level creative and technical expertise. Bhatia and Rajan will continue to co-lead White Turtle Studios’ 140-person Mumbai office, reporting to Eiserman.
Eiserman continued: “Ankit and Avi have built an incredible team and business by delivering market-leading creative work for both global and local clients, and we’re delighted to welcome them to the Trailer Park Group family.”
Bhatia said: “Trailer Park Group is an ideal partner in terms of their commitment to creativity, their people-first approach, and their vision for growth. We are honored to join forces to create a global creative powerhouse and offer local flavor and customized, consumer insights to better serve Indian marketing efforts for worldwide clients across media, entertainment, gaming, and technology.”
Rajan said: “Our 10-year journey at White Turtle Studios has been exhilarating, but we’re ready to accelerate our growth with Trailer Park Group and push the boundaries of what’s possible in India and APAC. Above everything though, we’re ecstatic Trailer Park Group shares our belief in providing opportunities for young people here in India and fueling the next generation of the entertainment industry.”
In line with its commitment to providing an industry-leading security and technology infrastructure, Trailer Park Group’s acquisition of White Turtle Studios follows investment in premium security and high-speed, global asset management technology and point-to-point workflow options—for even the most secure projects—at every Trailer Park Group location around the globe.