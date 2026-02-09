Tribes Communications announces strategic investment in TRIOOH

Tribes Communications has announced a strategic investment in TRIOOH, a technology-focused out-of-home (OOH) media company. The move signals Tribes’ intent to strengthen its presence in the OOH and experiential media space as part of its broader integrated communications offering.

Based in India, TRIOOH works across traditional and digital OOH formats and uses technology-led tools such as data analytics and campaign monitoring. The investment brings the two companies into a partnership focused on scale, execution and operational integration.

Commenting on the investment, Gour Gupta, chairman, Tribes Communications, said, “I am delighted to welcome Triooh to the Tribes family and look forward to building a powerful growth journey together. We continue to deliver best-in-class tech solutions at scale and constantly invest in strengthening our capabilities. Our investment in Triooh is a strategic step toward expanding our OOH and experiential footprint. Anuj and his team at Triooh bring strong technology-led innovation, execution excellence, and a marquee client base, and are a strong cultural fit for us at Tribes. Together, we will be able to offer our clients more integrated, data-driven, and scalable tech solutions.”

TRIOOH’s client portfolio includes brands such as Meta, Qualcomm, VinFast, Bharat Taxi and Snabbit. The company has executed campaigns across multiple markets using a mix of static, digital and data-enabled OOH formats.

Under the partnership, Tribes’ capabilities in brand strategy, media planning, creative and experiential services will align with TRIOOH’s OOH execution and technology platforms. The collaboration is expected to focus on integrating planning, data and on-ground execution across campaigns.

Anuj Bhandari, founder & CEO, TRIOOH, said: “This partnership with Tribes marks a transformative milestone for Triooh. Tribes’ stature as India’s most awarded integrated communications agency, its expansive client relationships, and national footprint, combined with Gour’s vision and leadership provide us the ideal platform to scale rapidly. Together, we will deliver smarter, more innovative, and highly measurable OOH solutions for brands.”

Jasmeet Singh, co-founder, TRIOOH, said, “OOH is rapidly evolving from static visibility to intelligent, data-led impact. This partnership allows us to accelerate that shift at scale combining Triooh’s technology-first OOH capabilities with Tribes’ integrated strategic and creative strength to build truly outcome-driven brand experiences.”

TRIOOH has focused on technology-led OOH offerings such as digital screens, programmatic buying, real-time monitoring, audience analytics, geo-targeting and dynamic content delivery. These capabilities are expected to be integrated with Tribes’ media, data and creative functions.

The partnership allows Tribes to add specialised OOH services to its client offerings, while TRIOOH gains access to a larger client base and integrated communications infrastructure.