Tribes Sports signs Boxer Neeraj Goyat

Tribes Sports, a sports marketing venture by Tribes Communication, has signed India’s boxer Neeraj Goyat. This partnership aims to redefine athlete representation and support teams and athletes.

Neeraj Goyat is the first Indian boxer to be ranked in the WBC world rankings. He has won the 'Honorary Boxer of the Year' award from WBC Asia three times. Neeraj made a comeback on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s return to the ring, winning against Brazilian boxer Whindersson Nunes in a live Netflix broadcast bout. This event gained global attention and solidified Neeraj Goyat's reputation in boxing.

“I am excited to partner with Tribes Sports. Their innovative approach to sports marketing and commitment to athletes’ growth align perfectly with my vision and aspirations. Our shared values of perseverance, integrity, teamwork and spirit of sportsmanship are at the core of this partnership and I look forward to working with the team at Tribes Sports,” shared Neeraj Goyat.

The association strengthens Tribes’ portfolio and paves the way for innovative, value-driven cross collaborations and much more. Tribes Sports will spearhead Neeraj’s brand and content collaborations and will create new and unique opportunities for fans to connect with Goyat.

“At Tribes Communication, we firmly believe in pushing boundaries to create meaningful narratives between brands and audiences,” said Gour Gupta, chairman and managing director, Tribes Communication. “Partnerships stand at the heart of these narratives and empower not just teams and athletes but the community too. We are extremely happy to announce this partnership, which represents a shared commitment to foster growth, engagement and long-term success.”

“Neeraj Goyat embodies the passion, perseverance, and potential that we at Tribes Sports deeply admire. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it is a shared commitment to elevate Indian sports and celebrate our athletes’ achievements,” said Ambika Sharma, head, Tribes Sports.