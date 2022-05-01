Tropicana wants you to pour orange juice over cereal

At least when eating Tropicana Crunch, the cereal designed to go with orange juice.
People all over the world argue over the right way to eat - whether the cereal goes into the bowl first and then the milk, or the other way around. Tropicana wants to elevate the discussion and take it to another level.
The PepsiCo-owned beverage company announced that it would be launching a product, called Tropicana Crunch. The cereal is designed to be eaten with orange juice as an accompaniment, as opposed to milk. Tropicana Crunch is almond and honey flavoured.
According to a report in The Drum, Tropicana Crunch is all set to release in the US on May 4, 2022, on the occasion of National Orange Juice Day.
This isn't the first time Tropicana has introduced a jarring product involving its orange juice. In 2021, it introduced an orange juice toothpaste. The product was guaranteed to taste good and introduced to allow people to drink it immediately after brushing teeth.