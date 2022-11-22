True Elements launches new campaign with a pinch of humour

Through the campaign, the brand encourages the audience to choose ‘Food That Does Not Lie’ and place it as just not a health brand, but also a transparent and honest brand.
True Elements has released an innovative campaign encompassing four relatable films packed with a dash of humour and an earworm built on sonic and ASMR fundamentals, creating a distinct voice for itself in an otherwise functional category and driving high recall.
The campaign by True Elements showcases the brand drive the switch between telling lies to saying what is true. It does so while highlighting its hero products - Clean Label Certified Rolled Oats, Nuts & Berries Muesli, and 7-in-1 Seeds Mix. The four engaging films - two 30s films and two 10s films - flow effortlessly, with a catchy earworm, ‘Truing Truing, What You Doing?’ making the storytelling more powerful.
The two 30 seconds films focus on a common consumption moment like breakfast and place its characters (boss-employee and mother-daughter) in awkward situations where telling a lie is generally the norm. However, things take a truthful turn when they take a bite of True Elements, showcasing food that does not lie with characters that don’t lie post consumption.
Meanwhile, the 10 seconds films are uniquely crafted for digital-first platforms. These bite-sized films take a fresh, meta anti-ad approach by seamlessly leveraging the short-format structure to land the brand promise effectively.
Puru Gupta, CEO, co-founder, True Elements, said, “As we enter our next phase of growth, we need to reach households that are health-conscious but don’t understand the ‘clean label.’ This is our attempt to simplify the world for them and enter their kitchen with our range of breakfast and snacks. We are using a slightly different counter-category approach. Instead of rationally talking about ingredients or functional benefits, we are building salience around ‘not lying’ as a brand which more consumers can resonate with, hopefully.”
Ved Agarwal, head of marketing at True Elements, mentioned, “Through these four films, True Elements endeavours to encourage people to tell what’s true without being bitter but in an innocent way. At the same time, it also aims to drive salience and association for the brand towards the same and it to be ‘deliciously unconditioned.’ The films will be amplified on video-first platforms such as YouTube, social media and OTT as well as UGC to reach 5 crore Indians to drive awareness for the brand.”