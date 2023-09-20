Truecaller launches new brand identity

Talking about the new identity, Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India & South Asia, said “Brands are increasingly being built on new acts of leadership. In areas which concern the world and its people most. We found an opportunity in the pervasive disinformation that plagues our times. Truecaller perhaps is the best placed brand in the world to lead the empowerment of people, businesses, and communities through true information. Under this larger ambit of nobility laced with a touch of activism, lie the more tangible step ups of recognizability and smooth experience. A signature design system and UX audit to identify the experience gaps helped deliver these within the rebrand.”