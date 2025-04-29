Truecaller launches Scamfeed feature to help users report and track sccams

Truecaller has launched Scamfeed, a new feature that lets users share information to help identify and prevent digital fraud. Scamfeed is a user-generated content feature within its app where users can report and discuss ongoing scams. The feature aims to keep users informed and alert about digital fraud trends.

Scamfeed serves as an early warning system powered by the very people scammers target. It allows users to quickly check if others have reported similar suspicious messages or calls, learn the red flags associated with new fraud types, and gain confidence in identifying and ignoring malicious attempts.

“The power of community is paramount in the fight against scams," said Tonmoy Goswami, product director of new initiatives at Truecaller. "Scamfeed harnesses the collective vigilance of millions of Truecaller users in India. By providing a safe space to share real experiences and warnings, we empower people to stay ahead of fraudsters, learn from each other, and ultimately protect themselves and their loved ones. It embodies our commitment to making communication smarter, safer and more efficient."

Truecaller’s Scamfeed lets users report scams including phishing, impersonation, dating app fraud, and financial scams. Users can post anonymously, comment, share media, and distribute updates via platforms like WhatsApp.

Scamfeed adds strategic value to Truecaller by building a user community focused on safety and transparency. It aims to increase user engagement, trust, and long-term platform loyalty.

Truecaller’s Scamfeed is now live on the Truecaller app and available to users in India, to be rolled out globally in months to come.