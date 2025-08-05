Truecaller partners with Khyaal to protect senior citizens from scams

As more senior citizens go online, they face higher risks of cybercrime. Many over 50 fall victim to evolving fraud tactics, often losing money and trust. Truecaller has partnered with Khyaal, an app for senior citizens, to improve safety for older users. The collaboration will combine Khyaal’s engagement with seniors and Truecaller’s caller identification technology to help prevent fraud and enable safer communication.

All Khyaal members will receive an exclusive 50% discount on Truecaller Premium membership, ensuring they have access to the most advanced caller identification and spam protection features. Additionally, as part of this comprehensive safety initiative, Khyaal and Truecaller will co-create dedicated educational content.

This includes “New Scam Highlights” sessions that decode emerging fraud tactics, interactive “Spot the Scam” workshops and contests, essential guidelines for handling calls from unknown numbers, and powerful testimonials from Khyaal seniors who have successfully identified and avoided scam attempts. These initiatives will be delivered through a mix of digital and on-ground formats. Seniors will have access to the workshops and sessions on the Khyaal app. The partnership will extend beyond digital boundaries through Khyaal's "50Above50" event, featuring interactive awareness sessions and dedicated safety booths that offer seniors practical, hands-on education and insights on digital safety."

While the free version of Truecaller is also functional, the Premium subscription includes enhanced spam blocking and several advanced safety features which can better protect senior citizens against fraudulent and unwanted communication. This technology-driven approach provides an additional layer of prevention, complementing Khyaal’s ongoing efforts to empower seniors through education and solutions to create a safer world for seniors.

"The digital age holds tremendous promise for our seniors—offering connection, convenience, and community. But it also brings new threats they’re often unprepared for," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, global CEO, Truecaller. "We’ve heard far too many heartbreaking stories of older individuals duped by scams. Our partnership with Khyaal is a meaningful step toward equipping them with the knowledge and tools to navigate this landscape safely."

Commenting on the partnership, Hemanshu Jain, founder and CEO, Khyaal said, “The statistics are deeply concerning: seniors are losing their hard-earned savings to increasingly sophisticated scammers who exploit their trust and unfamiliarity with digital fraud tactics. The emotional toll of falling victim to such scams can be devastating, often leading to anxiety and a loss of confidence in using digital tools. At Khyaal, we’ve long recognised this silent crisis and have been committed to raising awareness through digital workshops. This partnership with Truecaller takes that commitment further. By learning to identify red flags, equipping themselves with the right tools like Truecaller, and staying informed about emerging scam tactics, seniors can maintain their independence while protecting themselves against fraudsters.”