Truecaller revamps app; redesigns caller ID, SMS and home screen features

The app redesign claims to be a revamp of how users communicate with their smartphones - bringing caller ID, SMS, and payments to one place.
Truecaller has released a complete redesign of its app for its Android and iOS users globally. With this new version, Truecaller wants to streamline users' calls history, SMS and Instant Messages conversations into a single tab, the new Home screen. This allows users to access all communications at a glance while making it easier and faster to stay connected. Additionally, with this new update Truecaller is releasing two big features; full-screen caller ID; and Smart SMS that helps users automatically categorise their SMS.
“Communication in 2020 is easier in many ways, but also complicated by the vast amount of ways to connect with people and information. There is a need to streamline this experience, we believe. In recent years we have seen how Truecaller has become your communication hub where all spam - calls and SMS - is identified and there is no need to switch between different apps for calls and messages. With this update we want to make it even more easier for our users to have streamlined communication.” said Sandeep Patil, managing director at Truecaller.
He added that, “At a time when we should be working to support each other in unity, it is unfortunate to see many scammers and fraudsters trying to capitalize on these difficult times. For over a decade now, Truecaller has been the main line of defense against such activity.”
Key features of the all-new Truecaller app -
Home Tab - Users can find all messages and calls merged into a single list on the Home tab. They will be able to see the latest activity in the Home tab, and with a single click enter the conversation to make a voice call, VoIP call, chat, text and more.
Full-Screen Caller ID – With Full Screen Caller ID, users can now see who's calling with a beautiful full screen design instead of having a small floating pop-up. It's the same on any phone (no jarring interface changes) and you get all the features you would normally get on your phone’s calling interface. The Caller ID showcases colors to identify what type of call it is: blue for calls from contacts or unknown numbers, purple for Priority calls from businesses or delivery services, red for known spammers, and gold for users with upgraded Gold accounts.
Smart SMS & Insights: - Smart SMS uses advanced, on-device machine learning to automatically sort messages into four distinct groups: Personal, Important, Others, and Spam. All financial & payment related notifications will be classified under the Important tab, helping keep track of bills, payments and budgets. Users can choose to pay a transactional SMS straight from the app, or have Truecaller remind them later. Future updates will include travel reminders like flight delays, bus seat allocation, live tracking & updates on postal/courier deliveries, tax updates and hospital/doctor appointments. All processing happens offline and no message leaves the mobile device. All transactional information is securely stored on the mobile. This feature will be India first for all Android users.