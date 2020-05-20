Truecaller revamps app; redesigns caller ID, SMS and home screen features

“Communication in 2020 is easier in many ways, but also complicated by the vast amount of ways to connect with people and information. There is a need to streamline this experience, we believe. In recent years we have seen how Truecaller has become your communication hub where all spam - calls and SMS - is identified and there is no need to switch between different apps for calls and messages. With this update we want to make it even more easier for our users to have streamlined communication.” said Sandeep Patil, managing director at Truecaller.