TTK Prestige partners with MoEngage to strengthen data-led marketing

TTK Prestige has announced its partnership with MoEngage, selecting its Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP) to strengthen the brand’s customer engagement and data strategy. The collaboration will integrate TTK Prestige’s online and offline customer interactions, enabling the brand to deliver more personalised experiences across touchpoints.

The partnership aligns with TTK Prestige’s ongoing efforts to modernise its marketing approach and connect with younger consumers. By consolidating customer data from multiple sources, including retail systems and online platforms, the company aims to gain a holistic view of its consumers, helping drive repeat purchases and cross-category adoption.

“For 75 years, our brand has been built on a foundation of trust and a deep understanding of the Indian household. To carry this legacy forward, we must innovate how we connect with our customers in the digital age,” said Anil Gurnani, CSMO - chief sales & marketing officer, TTK Prestige. “Our goal is to understand the entire customer lifecycle, from their first purchase at a retail store to their online exploration of our new product ranges. MoEngage will enable us with its one-stop solution to unify this data and help drive cross-category adoption, increase repeat purchases, and build lasting relationships with our customers.”

MoEngage’s web personalisation features will allow TTK Prestige to offer tailored product recommendations and targeted communication across channels including email, WhatsApp, and website.

Commenting on the partnership, Narasimha Rao, general manager, MoEngage, said: “TTK Prestige is an iconic brand that holds a special place in millions of Indian homes. We are honored to be their chosen partner as they embark on this exciting phase of digital transformation. Their vision of creating truly contextual omnichannel experiences is precisely what our platform is built to enable.”