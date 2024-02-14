TTT and Hershey India introduces personalised AI messages for Valentine's Day

Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India, said, “Over the past three years, we have been building and strengthening the ethos of our campaign ‘YourForevers’. To bring alive this, we are thrilled to yet again associate with Terribly Tiny Tales for the upcoming season of 'Butterflies'. As we eagerly anticipate the romantic tales and heartfelt content that will surely strike a chord with the viewers, we are equally excited about TTT's launch of their Generative AI portal that adds another dimension to the campaign. Embodying innovation at its core, this portal is a canvas for heartfelt messages, elevating the art of expressing love in the digital age. Our strategy seamlessly integrates creativity, strategic execution and cutting-edge technology, enabling heartfelt connections across diverse relationships. Through the AI portal, we want to enable consumers to express love to their forevers while providing a truly personalised and meaningful experience.”