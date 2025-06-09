TVS RONIN launches 'The Art of Protection' campaign, celebrating Indian folk art on helmets

TVS RONIN has partnered with TBWA\India to launch a special World Art Day campaign: ‘The Art of Protection’. This limited-edition series of helmets not only celebrates the rich heritage of Indian folk art but also promotes safer riding habits, reflecting both creativity and protection in every ride.

Rooted in the spirit of exploration, individuality, and culture, TVS RONIN has always stood for more than just motorcycling — it embodies a way of life where art, music, travel, and freedom merge seamlessly. In its latest initiative, the brand brings alive this ethos, merging protection with preservation.

Despite the growing emphasis on road safety, a concerning number of Indian riders still neglect helmet use, often citing discomfort or lack of personal style. Simultaneously, traditional Indian art forms like Madhubani, Gond, Warli, and Pattachitra are witnessing dwindling relevance in today’s modern world. With ‘The Art of Protection’, TVS RONIN presents a two-pronged creative solution to these challenges.

Each helmet is a wearable piece of art - from the intricate lines of Madhubani to the earthy rhythms of Warli, the collection is a tribute to India's artistic heritage - ensuring that as riders journey unscripted, they also become moving storytellers of India's enduring legacy.

Adding to this, Vimal Sumbly, head business - premium, TVS Motor Company, shared, "TVS RONIN has always been about enabling riders express their unique personalities. ‘The Art of Protection’ is a powerful manifestation of this philosophy — an initiative that not only safeguards our riders but also carries forward India’s incredible artistic heritage.”

Rathish Subramaniam, creative head – South, TBWA\India, commented: “India’s cultural richness deserves more than preservation; it demands celebration. This campaign captures just that spirit through the raw, #Unscripted lens of the TVS RONIN.”