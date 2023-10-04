Uber Camper to save the day for Ind Vs. Pak cricket fans

The #UberCamper Contest

To win a stay in Uber Camper - Uber has launched a social media contest from October 4-7, 2023, where cricket fans have to post their pictures holding a placard with details on how they plan to support team India. They can tag their squad - up to three friends or family members who are also joining them for the India Vs. Pakistan match in Ahmedabad- and tag @UberIndia. From the entries received, Uber will announce select lucky winners on October 8. Each winner will get an option to reserve their exclusive #UberCamper from the Uber app itself and have all their stay worries forgotten. It will be stationed near the match venue so the fans can focus on the big day at hand.