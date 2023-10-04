Uber Camper to save the day for Ind Vs. Pak cricket fans

The contest winners will be able to reserve #UberCamper from October 13-15 and each of it has capacity of up to four people.
Uber has introduced the Uber Camper - a limited-edition service that will provide fans with an opportunity to seal their spot for the stay for free.
After booking the tickets for the tournament, people are now looking for stay options in the host city Ahmedabad as hotels in the city are all sold out. Uber’s offering is designed to beat the hotel booking blues while bringing hassle free experience of the match on the cards.
The #UberCamper Contest
To win a stay in Uber Camper - Uber has launched a social media contest from October 4-7, 2023, where cricket fans have to post their pictures holding a placard with details on how they plan to support team India. They can tag their squad - up to three friends or family members who are also joining them for the India Vs. Pakistan match in Ahmedabad- and tag @UberIndia. From the entries received, Uber will announce select lucky winners on October 8. Each winner will get an option to reserve their exclusive #UberCamper from the Uber app itself and have all their stay worries forgotten. It will be stationed near the match venue so the fans can focus on the big day at hand.
Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India and South Asia, said, "There isn’t a bigger cricketing moment in the subcontinent than an India-Pakistan clash and at Uber we want to show up for the fans who are going to great lengths to support their teams. As #IndiaKiRide, we are thrilled to bring #UberCamper to Ahmedabad so that passionate Team India fans can focus on cheering for their teams while parking their accommodation worries with us. We can’t wait to welcome cricket-lovers aboard the #UberCamper for a memorable ride.”
The contest winners will be able to reserve an #UberCamper from October 13-15 and each #UberCamper has a capacity of up to four people which the winner can decide to bring along.
Important to note:
· Having a valid and confirmed match ticket for the India Vs. Pakistan match is a prerequisite to participate in the contest. A winner can have upto three friends or family members stay with him/her in the Uber Camper - these members should also hold a match ticket
· If a contest winner is travelling alone for the match or has lesser than three people accompanying him, he/she CANNOT share the stay with others or transfer the stay or sell the stay to someone else
· The social media contest will run from 9:00 am on October 4, 2023, to 11:59 pm on October 7, 2023
· The number of Uber Campers are limited - from the received entries, Uber will announce winners on October 8, 2023
· Winners get access to the #UberCamper between October 13 to 15, 2023. Winners will have to arrange for their own travel/flight to Ahmedabad