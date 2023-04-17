Uber celebrates World Art Day by splashing colour on its autos

The Aravani Art Project is a transgender-led art collective that aims to create a space for transgender individuals to express themselves through art. The project has been involved in various social initiatives, including creating murals in public spaces to spread awareness about social issues. Here is what they said: "As an art collective for transgender people, being able to collaborate with a brand like Uber is very instrumental to us. An auto runs in every part of our country and a chance to paint on it gives us an opportunity to spread our art, message and reach the masses, while we change their perspectives about us."