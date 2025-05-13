Uber expands Courier to include large deliveries using 3-, 4-wheelers

Uber has launched Courier XL in India, a new category under its logistics product, Courier, for delivering large goods through the app. It uses 3- and 4-wheeler vehicles and offers a tech-enabled solution for heavier shipments.

This expansion builds on the growth of Uber Courier, Uber's package delivery service using bikes and 2-wheelers in India. Since its launch, it has reached 25 cities and over 5 million users. Deliveries increased by over 50% year-on-year in 2024, with further growth in the first three months of 2025.

Courier XL brings the same benefits users have come to expect from Uber Courier, including live tracking, upfront pricing, on-demand convenience, seamless booking via the Uber app. The product has been launched in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, with additional cities planned for launch over the coming months. Users can now send large packages up to 750 kgs through Courier XL.

Speaking on the launch, Shiva Shailendran, director- consumer and growth, Uber India South Asia, said, “Courier XL is our answer to a growing demand from users- especially small businesses and households - who need a reliable way to move heavier goods across the city. Whether it’s inventory, furniture, or large parcels, we’re making big moves simpler and smarter.”