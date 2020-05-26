Uber India to let go of 600 employees

Driver and rider support among the functions that will feel this impact and these reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month.
Uber India, one of the country's leading cab-hailing apps cuts 600 full-time positions.
Pradeep Parameswaran, President, Uber India and South Asia said, "The impact of Covid-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce. Around 600 full-time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted. These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month."
He continued, "Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. We made the decision now so we can look to the future with confidence. I want to apologize to departing colleagues and extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to Uber and the riders and driver-partners we serve in India. Each will receive a minimum 10 weeks payout, medical insurance coverage for the next six months, outplacement support, be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent directory"
According to FT.com on May 18, 2020, "Uber has announced it will cut 3,000 more jobs, close or consolidate 45 global offices, and reduce its investments in several “non-core” projects... The lay-offs are in addition to the 3,700 job losses announced earlier this month."
These layoffs follow Ola that last week announced it will let go of 1,400 employees due to the COVID crisis.