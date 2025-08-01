Uber introduces limited-period Motorhomes in Delhi NCR

Uber has launched a limited-period Intercity Motorhome service on select routes in India. The service offers intercity travel in motorhomes, marking the company’s entry into this travel segment. It is part of Uber’s plan to expand its Intercity product, which now covers over 3,000 routes across the country.

Speaking about the stellar growth of Uber Intercity, Shweta Mantri, head of rider verticals, Uber India and South Asia said, “More and more people are choosing to hit the road for quick getaways, family visits, or even business meetings, and they want travel that’s easy, reliable, and comfortable. That’s exactly what Uber Intercity offers, and with the expansion of routes we’re doubling down on transforming outstation road travel for millions.”

The top Intercity routes over the last 12 months were Mumbai–Pune, Delhi–Agra, Bengaluru–Mysuru, Lucknow–Kanpur, and Ahmedabad–Vadodara, with higher demand on long weekends and holidays. Fridays were the most popular travel days, with most trips starting either early in the morning or between 2 PM and 3 PM. Demand increased during festivals such as Diwali, Holi, Eid, and the summer wedding season.

Round trips are increasingly being booked for leisure travel, pilgrimages, and event travel, while one-way Intercity rides continue to be driven by visits to family and friends, business travel, and first/last-mile airport or railway access.

Uber is running a limited-period campaign for Intercity Motorhomes, available for trips starting from Delhi-NCR. The service includes advance booking via Reserve, the option to add stops, real-time location tracking, and 24x7 support. Intercity Motorhomes will be available from August 7 to September 6, with bookings opening on August 4 through the Uber app under a dedicated icon.

Each Intercity Motorhome has a driver and a helper and seats 4–5 riders. The vehicles have a television, lavatory, microwave, and mini-refrigerator. The service is available for weekend trips or special travel needs.

The campaign offers riders an alternative option for long-distance road travel using motorhomes.