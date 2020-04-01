Uber launches UberMedic service for healthcare workers

It is as an efficient way for healthcare workers on the frontline to reach medical centres and then get back to their homes.
Uber, the cab-hailing app, in a press release, dated March 31, 2020, has announced that it is launching a new service for healthcare workers, called UberMedic.
The release said, “… we are doing this is by deploying our technology and making available our wide network of drivers to healthcare authorities so that they can arrange transportation for frontline healthcare providers to and from their homes, through our new service – UberMedic.”
The release added that Uber will facilitate top-rated drivers and dedicated cars to the hospitals through its platform. Keeping the safety of its drivers in mind, Uber said that it will work with partner hospitals to provide drivers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including hand sanitisers, gloves, disinfectant sprays and face masks, in line with government advisory.
“The drivers will be well-trained in COVID-19 related safety protocols, such as not allowing riders to sit in the front passenger seat. We will also provide dedicated phone support to our riders, who use this service,” said the release.
COVID-19 is a global pandemic and according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as on April 1, 1,466 individuals have tested positive and 38 have died across India. Because there isn’t a vaccine for the virus, Prime Minister Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, starting March 25, as a way to halt its spread.
We reached out to Uber, but haven’t received any response yet.