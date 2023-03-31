Uber partners with standup comedians to spread joy with Uber Auto

As part of the launch of the campaign, Uber collaborated with Aakash Gupta to create an on-ground experience.
Uber has launched a unique campaign to make Uber Autos stand out on the roads, partnering with popular standup comedians Aakash Gupta, Prashasti Singh, and Aashish Solanki to share their witty one-liners in the form of banners on autos.
The campaign, starting in Gurgaon, aims to leverage Uber Autos to put smiles on the faces of the commuters in the city. Uber is decorating 1,000 autos in the city with relatable quotes from the standup comedians that will make residents of the city have a good laugh as they make their way to their destinations.
Uber Auto has been a symbol of resilient aspiration in the country, having helped thousands of drivers earn through it, and be a reliable, safe mode of transport for many more to go anywhere. The partnership with Aakash, Prashasti and Aashish is an extension of that very resilient spirit, highlighting their journey from humble beginnings to having people love and adore them throughout the world as they go telling jokes.
Ameya Velankar, head of marketing, Uber India and South Asia, said, "As a brand, Uber has always sought to create memorable moments for our customers by building brand love through unique campaigns that capture the spirit of Indian culture. This collaboration with India’s most loved stand up comics is an example of that very intent, aiming to connect with more such resilient aspirers on the roads, and celebrate the iconic autos that are an inseparable part of Indian roads and culture."
The witty one-liners and quotes curated by these comedians will be displayed on Uber Autos as part of the company’s initiative to create a unique experience for commuters, even if they are not in an Uber.
As part of the launch of the campaign, Uber collaborated with Aakash Gupta to create an on-ground experience. The comedian interacted with the crowd at the popular Cyber Hub in Gurgaon, and unveiled specially-decorated auto-rickshaws that are now available to be booked through the app.