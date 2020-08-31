Uber tells racists: Delete our app

The ride-hailing company has made it clear that it doesn't want racists to use its app.
"If you tolerate racism, delete Uber."
The cab-hailing app, along with Wieden+Kennedy, is taking racism head-on with its new integrated campaign that was launched on August 28. The date also marks the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, and Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech.
As per an Ad Age report, "Uber is delivering that message across social media, in emails, and app notifications. It also features on billboards appearing in 13 major US cities in support of the thousands gathering in the nation’s capital to commemorate the March on Washington, or planning their marches across the country. The outdoor signs also state, Black people have the right to move without fear.”
Uber wrote on a new microsite, "As a company that powers movement, our goal is to ensure that everyone can move freely and safely. To do that, we must fight racism and be a champion for equity—both inside and outside our company... That’s why we’re making several long-term commitments to drive this work forward."
The company unveiled a set of measures committed to ridding its platform of racism. First, Uber is providing its riders and drivers new anti-racism and unconscious bias resources. Second, everyone that signs up for Uber has to agree to follow its community guidelines. Third, customer support agents will be given specialised training on unconscious bias and discrimination.
Uber is also allocating $10 million to Black-owned businesses over two years. It has committed $1 million to the Equal Justice Initiative and Centre for Policing Equity. The brand is extending $0 delivery fee for Black-owned restaurants through 2020.
The United States, in the recent past, has been embroiled in anti-racism protest, and thousands mirrored the march of 1963 as they demanded equal rights.
"This is just the beginning. It won’t be enough until we see true racial justice. But we plan to work day in and day out to improve, learn, and grow as a company. Black lives matter," said Uber.