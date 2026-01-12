UFO Moviez expands in-cinema ad network with 44 new screens

UFO Moviez has added 44 new screens to its in-cinema advertising network, taking its total footprint to over 4,000 screens across India. The expansion covers multiple regional markets, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

According to the company, the newly added screens include 13 in Andhra Pradesh, 10 in Telangana, nine in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Tamil Nadu and five in Kerala. The additions increase the network’s presence in regional cinema markets with consistent theatre footfalls.

Sachiin Guptta, country head – Enterprise Sales, UFO Moviez, said: “This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver scale with precision. With a network of over 4000 screens—including 2500+ multiplexes and 1000+ premium Luxe screens—we continue to create stronger value for cinema partners while offering advertisers captive audiences, deeper market penetration, and consistent big-screen impact.”

The expansion comes ahead of a year expected to see several major film releases across languages. The wider network allows UFO Moviez to offer advertising coverage across a broader set of locations and audience segments.