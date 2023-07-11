Ultimate Table Tennis announces IndianOil as title sponsor for Season 4

Through this partnership, the IndianOil and gas behemoth will contribute to the growth of table tennis in India.
Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), has onboarded IndianOil as its title sponsor for Season 4 that is scheduled to take place at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge-Balewadi in Pune from July 13 to 30, 2023.
UTT is all set to bring back world-class table tennis action to India with the presence of top paddlers from around the world including World No. 18 Quadri Aruna, India’s national TT champion Achanta Sharath Kamal and the top female table tennis player in India (World rank 39) Manika Batra.
“UTT’s association with one of India’s biggest corporations bodes well for the future of the league. IndianOil already has a rich legacy of supporting sports – including table tennis - and this only reinforces their commitment towards doing more. We welcome them aboard as title sponsor of UTT and are sure that this partnership will spur Indian table tennis forward, especially with the Olympics coming up next year,” commented Niraj Bajaj, UTT promoter.
IndianOil plays a significant role in fulfilling the energy needs of the country and has successfully combined its corporate social responsibility agenda with its business offerings. It has played a major part in the growth of Indian sports with support to various sporting disciplines and tournaments. And now they eagerly look forward to aid UTT’s mission in strengthening the growth of table tennis in India.
“IndianOil’s partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Indian sports and nurturing talent across various disciplines. Through this partnership, IndianOil aims to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of table tennis in India, fostering a vibrant sporting culture and inspiring future generations of athletes,” commented Sandeep Sharma, executive director (Corporate Communications and Branding), IndianOil.
IndianOil is India’s highest ranked Energy PSU in Fortune ‘Global 500’ list (rank 142) with a mammoth turnover of ₹9,34,953 crores (financial year 2022-23).
The UTT Season 4 will witness six franchisees — Bengaluru Smashers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis, Chennai Lions, U Mumba TT, Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers — fighting for the crown with live action being streamed on TV (Sports 18) as well as OTT (JioCinema).