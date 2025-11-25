Ultra Music partners with Warner Music India for global distribution

Warner Music India has announced a strategic partnership with Ultra Music, one of India’s most prominent music labels, establishing an exclusive worldwide distribution alliance.

As a part of the deal, Warner Music India will take over the distribution of Ultra Music’s extensive catalogue of more than 14,000 tracks. This extensive repertoire includes Hindi 'Bollywood' film soundtracks, as well as a rich catalogue of regional, folk, and devotional music. The deal also covers exclusive rights to distribute Ultra Music’s future releases during the term of the agreement.

The partnership harnesses Warner Music's global distribution network to support Ultra Music’s deep and diverse repertoire, further amplifying the reach of a wide variety of Indian music on digital music platforms worldwide.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Music (Ultra Group), said: “Our collaboration with Warner Music India marks a meaningful step in strengthening Ultra Music’s distribution and reach. It allows us to combine Warner Music’s strong industry network with our deep catalogue to deliver quality Indian music to audiences across platforms.”

Jay Mehta, managing director, Warner Music India & SAARC, said: “Ultra Music has one of Indian industry’s most significant catalogues covering a vast array of genres. This exclusive partnership enables us to take Ultra’s iconic repertoire and upcoming releases to a wider global audience. We’re excited to showcase its Bollywood tracks, which in turn strengthens our own Bollywood offering, as well as its Hindi and regional repertoire, bringing timeless classics and fresh Indian music to listeners worldwide.”

T his new collaboration underscores Warner Music’s commitment to elevating Indian music to new heights on the global stage.