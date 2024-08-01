Umanshi Marketing secures 9 new client mandates in Q1 of 2024-25

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The list includes Brick and Bolt, Shavo Engineering, Footsecure, Decorati, Chirag Carriers, Anthem Bioscience, and more.
Umanshi Marketing, a full-service marketing and PR agency catering to startups and SMEs, announces result for first quarter of FY 2024-25, securing 9 new client mandates, amounting to over Rs 1.5 crore in new contracts. This growth underscores the agency's commitment to deliver impactful marketing solutions that align with the client’s business goals and drive results.
The contracts encompass marketing services ranging from branding, PR and digital marketing services designed for businesses aiming to accelerate their growth. Some of the new clients that Umanshi has onboarded include:
Brick and Bolt, a Bengaluru-based tech start-up disrupting the construction and real-estate space
Shavo Engineering, a Pune-based precision engineering company
Footsecure, a Bengaluru-based start-up focusing on podiatry services and custom footcare products
Decorati, an Indore-based OEM of handcrafted luxury glassware
Chirag Carriers, a Mumbai-based road transportation company
Anthem Bioscience, Bengaluru-based drug researcher and manufacturer
“We're exhilarated to welcome these visionary companies on board,” says Tamanna Gupta, founder, Umanshi Marketing. “The journey from understanding their unique business needs to crafting a roadmap of possibilities that goes beyond vanity marketing metrics was exciting. We now look forward to co-achieving their business goals such as creating a category, earning credibility, crafting a distinct identity and having their stories resonate with the world.”
The collective efforts of Umanshi's PR arm, complemented by its digital and branding divisions, have played a pivotal role in not only co-achieving client growth ambitions but also in significantly broadening Umanshi's customer base, particularly within the startup and SME landscape.
"Onboarding Umanshi for their PR services marks an exciting new chapter for FootSecure. Their quick understanding of our sector and seamless integration with our team has been impressive. We are looking forward to their expertise in category creation and thought leadership to enhance our brand's message and visibility. We are impressed with the involvement of the leadership team at every stage,” says Sanjay Sharma, founder, Footsecure.
Mohit Maheshwari, chief growth officer, Brick&Bolt says, “We reached out to Umanshi with our problem statement to help accelerate Brick&Bolt’s brand and communication efforts in our key geographies. We were very impressed with how the team approached the problem and the clarity they had in their pitch. We are looking forward to working very closely with the Umanshi Team on augmenting our communication efforts to solidify our position as India’s No. 1 tech-enabled construction company.”
By the end of FY 2024-25, with the fast-growing client base, Umanshi aims to achieve a 300% revenue growth target. Umanshi caters to rising businesses that demand pithy marketing approach with deeper involvement of senior team members, ensuring strategies are executed to bring the desired results. tors. This focused approach reinforces Umanshi's commitment to delivering indispensable support to businesses navigating these competitive landscapes.