Unacademy picks Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador, to drive 'sports learning' content

Tendulkar will conduct a series of live interactive classes which will be available to Unacademy learners on the platform.
Edtech platform Unacademy announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.
As part of the deal, Unacademy Learners will be coached and mentored by the cricket legend through a series of live interactive classes. The classes can be accessed free of cost on the Unacademy platform. The former cricketer is also the new brand ambassador for Unacademy.
“With this partnership, we are creating an unmatched learning experience by having Sachin share his life lessons with our learners and coach them. We are working on developing a deeper content-led partnership, the contours of which will be revealed in the coming months,” said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.
As a part of the partnership, Unacademy is developing a deeper content-led integration with Sachin in the sports learning category, which will be unveiled in the next few months.