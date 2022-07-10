Underspending in 50% of media plans jeopardizing maximum ROI: Nielsen report

The report also identifies three important lessons. One, the media spend needs to be between 1% and 9% of the revenue to stay competitive. Two, overspending isn’t as problematic as underspending. Three, underspending levels vary by channel. Though many brands are already spending most of their budgets on TV, there are still many cases where brands are underinvested in the channel. And for display and video, over half of plans show an underinvestment.