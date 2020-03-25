Unexpected brands that are making Coronavirus medical supplies

The automobile maker is installing the production capacity at one its factories in China, and plans to make one million masks a month. The distribution will be solely focused on the US, Canada and Mexico.

Mike Manley, CEO, FCA, was quoted as saying, “In addition to the support we are giving to increase the production of ventilators, we canvassed our contacts across the healthcare industry and it was very clear that there is an urgent and critical need for face masks. We’ve marshalled the resources of the FCA Group to focus immediately on installing production capacity for making masks and supporting those most in need on the front line of this pandemic.”